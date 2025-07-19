CEO placed on leave after viral concert video sparks internal investigation

The incident happened Wednesday night when the two executives appeared on the venue’s Jumbotron while Coldplay was performing. The pair quickly attempted to hide their faces after noticing they were on the big screen.

“Look at these two. Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy,” frontman Chris Martin joked after seeing them.

The moment, captured by 28-year-old Grace Springer, quickly went viral across social media platforms, sparking memes and speculation. Internet users identified the individuals as Byron and Cabot, raising questions about workplace relationships at the executive level, particularly infidelity, after it emerged that both are married.

In a statement posted yesterday, the company addressed the incident and confirmed the launch of an internal probe.

“Astronomer is committed to the values and culture that have guided us since our founding. Our leaders are expected to set the standard in both conduct and accountability. The Board of Directors has initiated a formal investigation into this matter, and we will have additional details to share very shortly,” the statement reads.

Photo credit: Mrs. Space X's X account

Astronomer also clarified that no other employees were involved, and reports suggesting otherwise are inaccurate. Springer, who posted the original video to TikTok, also addressed the viral attention.

“To be honest, I don't have much to say. I pulled out my phone, hoping I would be on the Jumbo screen, and then it was Andy instead,” she said. “The reaction to my video has been overwhelming, to say the least. I mean, I'm glad you guys are entertained and that I can make your internet experience fun for the last few days. But at the end of the day, Andy's wife and his family, they're very real people. So yeah, just keep that in mind.”

At the time of writing, the original video has gained 85.8 million views, 7.9 million likes, 47,000 comments, and 1.1 million shares.