Lorenzo Fortunato extends his contract with XDS Astana Team

Fortunato (29) has had an excellent season, achieving a number of strong results. In addition to winning the blue jersey as the best climber of the Giro d’Italia, Lorenzo also claimed a stage victory at the Tour de Romandie, where he finished 4th overall, was 2nd in the General Classification at the Vuelta a Burgos and took 3rd place at the Faun-Ardèche Classic.

“I’m really happy to extend my contract with the team after two years here. Honestly, I had no doubts – I feel great in XDS Astana Team, so the decision was very easy. I didn’t even consider any other options. Over these two years I’ve made big progress, and I hope to continue improving. I think this season went really well, and next year I want to keep winning and representing the team at the highest level in the WorldTour and Grand Tours”, – said Lorenzo Fortunato.

“Lorenzo has improved significantly, especially in terms of confidence and consistency. This year he showed a very high level both at the beginning of the season and at the Giro d’Italia, which was his main target, and also in the second half of the year. After two seasons with us, Lorenzo has fully integrated into the team, so this new contract is a natural step for both him and us”, – said Alexandr Vinokurov, General Manager of XDS Astana Team.

Notably, XDS Astana's Gate wins final stage, Vinokurov claims 4th overall in Langkawi.