Longest tunnel in Kyrgyzstan opens for traffic

According to the Kyrgyz Ministry of Transport and Communications, the temporary opening of the route is expected to ease traffic congestion during the peak tourist season.

The road is open to traffic between 6:00 a.m. and 8:00 p.m., with vehicle axle loads capped at 11.5 tons.

Photo credit: Kyrgyzstan's Ministry of Transport and Communications

The highway stretches 433 kilometers, nearly 200 kilometers of which pass through previously undeveloped areas, the ministry said. Work is currently underway on three viaduct bridges and two avalanche protection galleries at the most challenging sections near the northern and southern approaches to the Kok-Art Tunnel.

“The longest tunnel in Kyrgyzstan has been built at the Kok-Art Pass, together with two viaduct bridges. The tunnel is more than 3.8 kilometers long, 10 to 14 meters wide, and 8.6 meters high. The two-lane roadway has a width of 8.5 meters and includes pedestrian walkways measuring 0.75 meters on either side. A checkpoint is being constructed at the 324-kilometer mark of the highway. Tunnel tolls range from 100 to 5,000 soms, depending on the type and category of vehicle,” the ministry said.

The ministry also noted that transport control checkpoints are operating at the 153rd kilometer of the highway near the Dyikan checkpoint and in the city of Balykchy. Two mobile inspection teams are working in the Jalal-Abad region and Balykchy areas to monitor compliance with vehicle weight and dimension regulations for freight transport.

The route cuts travel time between Jalal-Abad and Balykchy by more than half, reducing the journey from 13 hours to six. The road will be closed during winter and spring because of the high risk of avalanches and rockfalls, while full commissioning of the highway is scheduled for 2028.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kyrgyzstan’s economy expands sharply in early 2026.