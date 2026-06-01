Kyrgyzstan’s economy expands sharply in early 2026

According to the National Statistical Committee, goods production rose by 23% year-on-year, while services surged by 7.2%.

The share of services accounted for 50.3% of GDP, down 4.9 points from last year, while goods-producing sectors rose to 33.1%, up 4.2 points.

The share of construction grew by 2.5 points, industry by 2.2 points, while the share of agriculture fell by 0.5 points.

Kyrgyzstan continues structural reforms to boost industrial capacity, expand services, and attract investment.

Efforts include infrastructure modernization, private sector support, and economic diversification to reduce reliance on traditional sectors.

The strategy aims to strengthen resilience and ensure balanced growth across both urban and regional areas.

To note, Kyrgyzstan’s trade turnover with CIS countries tops $7B.