London to host Uzbek Culture and Food Festival

This colorful event was organized on the initiative of the Embassy of the Republic of Uzbekistan in the UK and is timed to coincide with the upcoming Uzbek Culture and Food Festival, to be held on June 21-22 at the famous Tower Bridge Square.

The event aims to introduce the British public to Uzbekistan’s rich cultural heritage, tourist opportunities, and distinctive cuisine. The cultural-gastronomic marathon “Caravan of Uzbekistan” has already covered London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Liverpool, Cardiff, and Oxford. The festival will be accompanied by presentations of folk crafts, performances by folklore groups, tasting of national cuisine, and exhibitions reflecting the diversity of Uzbekistan’s regions.

Such initiatives contribute to developing cultural diplomacy and attract tourists interested in Central Asia’s history and distinctive culture.

