Lomakin to compete for doubles semifinal spot at Shymkent Challenger

He advanced to the tournament’s quarterfinals, partnering with Russia’s Petr Bar Biryukov.

In the opening round, Grigoriy Lomakin and Petr Bar Biryukov faced Japan’s duo Tomohiro Masabayashi and Naoki Tajima. The match lasted 1 hour and 13 minutes.

The Japanese pair took an early lead, winning the first set 6-3. However, the Kazakhstani-Russian duo seized the initiative in the second set, securing a 6-4 win. The match was ultimately decided in a super tiebreak, where Lomakin and Bar Biryukov were more precise, winning 10-5.

To secure a place in the semifinals, they will face the duo of Viktor Durasovic of Norway and Kai Wehnelt of Germany.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan’s top tennis player, Elena Rybakina, had advanced to the round of 16 at the 2026 Mutua Madrid Open in Spain.