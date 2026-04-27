Elena Rybakina beats Olympic champion at 2026 Mutua Madrid Open
Kazakhstan’s top tennis player Elena Rybakina continues her strong run at the 2026 Mutua Madrid Open advancing to the round of 16, Qazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.
In the third-round match, Elena Rybakina defeated China’s Zheng Qinwen, who is ranked No. 32 in the world and is the reigning Olympic champion.
Their clash lasted for 2 hours and 21 minutes.
The match ended with a score of 4–6, 6–4, 6–3.
Elena Rybakina hit 7 aces, improved her first-serve accuracy, and reduced errors after losing the opening set.
Next for a place in the quarterfinals, Rybakina will face the winner of the match between Anastasia Potapova (No. 56, Austria) and Jelena Ostapenko (No. 40, Latvia).
Earlier, Elena Rybakina eliminated Elena-Gabriela Ruse (No. 71, Romania) in the second-round match.