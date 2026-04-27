Elena Rybakina beats Olympic champion at 2026 Mutua Madrid Open

In the third-round match, Elena Rybakina defeated China’s Zheng Qinwen, who is ranked No. 32 in the world and is the reigning Olympic champion.

Their clash lasted for 2 hours and 21 minutes.

The match ended with a score of 4–6, 6–4, 6–3.

Elena Rybakina hit 7 aces, improved her first-serve accuracy, and reduced errors after losing the opening set.

Next for a place in the quarterfinals, Rybakina will face the winner of the match between Anastasia Potapova (No. 56, Austria) and Jelena Ostapenko (No. 40, Latvia).

Earlier, Elena Rybakina eliminated Elena-Gabriela Ruse (No. 71, Romania) in the second-round match.