The historic artifact was sold on November 21 during a three-day auction in Greenville, featuring more than 1,400 items spanning over four centuries of history.

Collage credit: Richmond Auctions

According to Richmond Auctions, the lock of hair was previously owned by collector John K. Lattimer, who obtained it from a descendant of John Gadsby.

Gadsby operated the City Hotel and Tavern in Alexandria, Virginia, where he hosted Washington's final two birthday celebrations in 1798 and 1799. He also reportedly entertained the president for dinner shortly before Washington's death in December 1799.

Photo credit: Richmond Auctions

A written account dating to 1928, provided by Gadsby's granddaughter Julia Ten Eyck McBlair, states that the family preserved the hair as a memento of Gadsby's friendship with Washington.

The lock was kept in a gilded wooden frame measuring approximately 23 by 6.4 centimeters, with a glass window. According to the family account, it once hung beneath a portrait of Washington in their home.

The auction house has not disclosed the identity of the buyer.

George Washington served as the first U.S. president from 1789 to 1797. Personal belongings associated with him remain popular among collectors.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that the iconic Batpod motorcycle featured in Christopher Nolan’s Batman films was set to go under the hammer in December, with an estimated price of up to $1.2 million.