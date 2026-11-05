Batman’s iconic motorcycle could fetch £900,000 at auction

The motorcycle will be offered at Propstore’s Winter Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction, scheduled for December 4-6, 2026, alongside more than 1,400 pieces of film and television memorabilia.

The Batpod, which appeared in The Dark Knight (2008) and The Dark Knight Rises (2012), is expected to sell for between £450,000 and £900,000, according to the auction house.

Unlike conventional motorcycles, the Batpod features an unusual design with massive tires, a low-slung frame and a distinctive riding position. It became one of the most recognizable vehicles in Christopher Nolan’s Batman trilogy, particularly during the dramatic chase sequence involving Batman and the Joker in The Dark Knight.

The motorcycle is among the headline attractions at the upcoming auction, which features memorabilia from some of Hollywood’s most recognizable productions. Propstore estimates the combined value of the items on offer at approximately £10 million.

The potential sale could also highlight the growing value of original movie props among collectors.

According to Guinness World Records, a Batpod used in The Dark Knight and The Dark Knight Rises previously sold for £312,000 at a London auction in 2016.

If the motorcycle reaches its upper estimate of £900,000, it would sell for nearly three times that amount.

The final price will be determined during the December auction.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that Tony Stark’s custom-built Acura NSX Roadster from Marvel’s The Avengers (2012) had also been put up for auction. The one-of-a-kind vehicle, featuring the original “STARK 33” license plate, was offered through Cars & Bids, with proceeds from the sale designated for charity.