EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Local state of emergency declared in Kazakhstan’s Konayev

    09:51, 18 December 2025

    A state of emergency has been declared in the town of Konayev after strong winds ripped the roofs off several residential buildings and facilities, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the local akimat.

    Local state of emergency declared in Kazakhstan’s Konaev
    Photo cerdit: Konaev akimat

    On the night of December 11–12, wind gusts exceeding 25 m/s damaged roofs and knocked out street lighting poles.

    In accordance with Kazakhstan’s laws, the authorities decided to declare a local-scale natural emergency. The emergency regime officially came into effect on December 17.

    The damaged facilities will be repaired and restored using funds from the emergency reserve.

    Currently, the situation in Konayev is stable: electricity, water, and heating supplies are operating normally.

    It is noted that on December 18, storm warnings have been issued in 15 regions of Kazakhstan.

    Wind Weather in Kazakhstan Incidents Regions Akimat Almaty
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All