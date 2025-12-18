Local state of emergency declared in Kazakhstan’s Konayev

On the night of December 11–12, wind gusts exceeding 25 m/s damaged roofs and knocked out street lighting poles.

In accordance with Kazakhstan’s laws, the authorities decided to declare a local-scale natural emergency. The emergency regime officially came into effect on December 17.

The damaged facilities will be repaired and restored using funds from the emergency reserve.

Currently, the situation in Konayev is stable: electricity, water, and heating supplies are operating normally.

It is noted that on December 18, storm warnings have been issued in 15 regions of Kazakhstan.