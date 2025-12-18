EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Storm alert issued for 15 regions of Kazakhstan

    06:11, 18 December 2025

    Mets issued a storm alert for 15 regions of Kazakhstan on December 18, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Storm alert issued for 15 regions of Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    Snow, snowstorms and fog are expected to batter Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Abai, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

    Fog and ice-slick are in store for Zhetysu, Atyrau and Mangistau regions.

    Heavy snowfall is expected in the mountainous areas of Almaty and Turkistan regions.

    Snow and ground blizzards are forecast for West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl and Akmola regions today.

    Fog is set to blanket Kyzylorda region.

    Weather in Kazakhstan snow Blizzard Fog OIC Black ice
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All