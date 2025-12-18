Storm alert issued for 15 regions of Kazakhstan
06:11, 18 December 2025
Mets issued a storm alert for 15 regions of Kazakhstan on December 18, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Snow, snowstorms and fog are expected to batter Karaganda, East Kazakhstan, Abai, North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.
Fog and ice-slick are in store for Zhetysu, Atyrau and Mangistau regions.
Heavy snowfall is expected in the mountainous areas of Almaty and Turkistan regions.
Snow and ground blizzards are forecast for West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Zhambyl and Akmola regions today.
Fog is set to blanket Kyzylorda region.