Loan agreement signed for China–Kyrgyzstan–Uzbekistan railway project

Total project cost of the project is 4.7 billion US dollars. Loan package up to 2.3 billion US dollars provided by the Chinese side as a 35-year loan, to be repaid by the joint venture.

2.3 billion US dollars in authorized capital is divided as China (51%), Kyrgyzstan (24.5%), and Uzbekistan (24.5%).

Bakyt Torobaev, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan, praised the early completion of financing commitments, calling it proof of the joint company’s readiness to implement large-scale international projects.

Zhou Xing, General Director of the Railway Company, emphasized efficient fund use and reliable fulfillment of obligations.

It will be one of the most technically complex infrastructure projects in the region.

Construction includes 50 bridges and 29 tunnels, totaling 120 km — about 40% of the route.

The railway’s length in Kyrgyzstan will be 304 km.

The railway’s construction was officially launched on December 27, 2024, by the presidents of Kyrgyzstan, China, and Uzbekistan Sadyr Zhaparov, Xi Jinping, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev who highlighted its strategic importance for regional connectivity and economic cooperation.

It should be noted, Kazakhstan built over 1,700 km of new railway lines.