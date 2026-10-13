Ülle Madise takes office as Estonia’s new president

Madise took the oath of office at a ceremony at the Riigikogu, Estonia’s parliament in Tallinn. Outgoing President Karis placed the presidential chain of office around her neck.

In her inaugural address, Madise emphasized trust, freedom and responsibility, saying she wanted Estonia to be a place where people feel valued and can raise children, grow old, pursue scientific and business ideas, and engage in creative work.

“Everyone here in Estonia must feel that they are an asset, as are their life, work, and creation,” Madise said.

She also highlighted national security, citing the Estonian Defence Forces, the Defence League, the Women’s Voluntary Defence Organisation, regional partners and NATO allies as central to the country’s security. Madise stressed the importance of maintaining the separation and balance of powers.

“The President of the Republic cannot and must not replace the Riigikogu, elected by the people, nor the government or the courts. The separation and balance of powers is an important value. The President plays a weighty role in this equation of balance,” Madise said.

Madise called for greater attention to children and families, including improved access to housing and measures to ensure that having a child does not cause financial hardship. She also emphasized the value of bold ideas, cooperation and dialogue across generations.

Reflecting on his five years in office, Karis praised Estonians’ ability to manage crises and called for bolder decisions, smarter solutions and greater trust in younger generations. He wished Madise strength and wisdom as she assumed the responsibilities of head of state.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Madise was elected president by the Estonian parliament on September 2, receiving 71 votes in the first round.