Estonia elects Ülle Madise as its next President

Madise received 71 votes in a secret ballot at the Riigikogu’s extraordinary session on September 2. A candidate needed at least 68 votes, or a two-thirds majority of the Riigikogu, to be elected.

A total of 78 members of parliament participated in the vote, with seven ballot papers left unmarked. Madise was nominated by 75 members of the Riigikogu.

Following her election, Madise thanked lawmakers for their support and trust, saying, “I will do my best to deserve this trust.”

In her address to parliament before the vote, Madise stressed the need for greater trust in society and said the state should not dictate how people live, think or do business.

She also highlighted Estonia’s role in European security and praised the country’s restoration of independence and its accession to the European Union and NATO.

Madise expressed gratitude to police officers, servicemen, diplomats and statesmen, saying she felt a strong sense of responsibility for the people of Estonia. She said she was ready to take on the responsibilities of head of state and expressed confidence that Estonia could become “bigger, happier, and stronger.”

Congratulating Ülle Madise on her election, outgoing President Alar Karis said parliament had made its choice and that he would soon hand over the office to her. He described serving as head of state as “a great honour and an even greater responsibility” and wished Madise “strength, wisdom and resolve.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Estonia had been named the best country for relocation in 2026.