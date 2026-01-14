Ljubljana to host 2026 Kazakhstan–Slovenia Digital Forum

During the meeting, Ambassador Altay Abibullayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s commitment to further strengthening political dialogue, expanding economic cooperation, and advancing partnership in the fields of digitalization, innovation, and transport logistics between the two countries.

The parties noted that next year Kazakhstan and Slovenia will celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations - a significant milestone reflecting the maturity and resilience of bilateral cooperation.

Tanja Fajon emphasized that Kazakhstan is a key partner for Slovenia in Central Asia and highly valued the results of the Slovenian President's official visit to Astana last year, noting its substantial contribution to strengthening bilateral relations and Slovenia’s readiness to continue advancing the agreements reached.

During the meeting, the parties discussed ways to deepen multifaceted cooperation and maintain regular contacts at all levels, including between the foreign ministers. As Co‑Chair of the Slovenian side, the Deputy Prime Minister confirmed readiness to hold the 5th meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Kazakhstan–Slovenia Digital Forum in March 2026 in Ljubljana.

Special attention was given to prospects for expanding trade and economic ties, including cooperation in the fields of pharmaceuticals, artificial intelligence, ICT, engineering, and energy efficiency. In the context of Kazakhstan’s growing role as a key transit hub, the importance of developing logistics within the framework of the Middle Corridor was underscored. Opportunities for Slovenian companies to participate in projects in Kazakhstan, including through production localization, were also considered.

The Kazakh diplomat positively assessed Slovenia’s successful chairmanship of the UN Security Council in 2024-2025, congratulated Slovenia on its election to the Human Rights Council for the 2026-2028 term, and expressed readiness to continue cooperation within international organizations and on multilateral platforms.

As Qazinform News Agency reported earlier, Astana and Ljubljana eye twinning relations.