Astana, Ljubljana eye twinning relations

He proposed establishing twinning relations between the capitals Astana and Ljubljana, viewing such ties as an important platform for exchanging expertise in urban management, implementing joint projects, and strengthening mutual understanding between both nations.

The Slovenian side expressed keen interest in Astana’s rapid development, its current standing in the Oxford Economics 2025 Index, and the priorities outlined by the President of Kazakhstan on December 24, 2025, including the Astana Smart City initiative.

Both parties devoted special attention to sharing experience in urban planning, municipal development, and addressing challenges related to urban communication, environmental protection, public safety, the role of artificial intelligence in the development of urban infrastructure, metropolitan traffic, and attracting foreign tourists and investment.

In anticipation of the 35th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Slovenia, the sides also discussed plans to organize joint cultural events, host Kazakhstan Days in Ljubljana, and further deepen long-term partnership and friendship between the two states and their capitals.

Earlier, it was reported that Ambassador of the United States of America to Kazakhstan, Julie Stufft, and Ambassador of Bulgaria to Kazakhstan, Georgi Vodenski, had delivered their credentials to the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.