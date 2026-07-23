Working with the club's investigations team, Merseyside Police's economic crime unit has detained assets under Proceeds of Crime legislation, while several investigations remain ongoing.

Over the past 12 months, three ticket touting cases linked to Liverpool FC have reached the courts. Two resulted in convictions, while a third is scheduled to be heard next month.

The club said it reviewed nearly 700,000 ticket registrations during the 2025-26 season, blocking or cancelling 67,663 suspected fake accounts. Another 121,379 accounts remain under investigation.

Liverpool also imposed 432 lifetime bans and 115 indefinite suspensions for breaches of its ticketing rules, with most cases involving the unauthorized resale of season, membership or hospitality tickets.

The club's enhanced enforcement measures also led to a 33% increase in burner phones identified or seized on matchdays, while targeted checks at Anfield and away fixtures rose by 847%, from 381 during the previous season to 3,608.

In addition, 3,847 tickets purchased through suspicious activity were cancelled and returned for general sale, making them available to genuine supporters.

Liverpool warned fans against purchasing tickets through unofficial channels, saying club research indicates that "upwards of nine out of 10 tickets" advertised on unauthorized websites either do not exist or have been sold multiple times.

The club urged supporters to purchase tickets only through official Liverpool FC sales channels and authorized hospitality partners to avoid fraud and the risk of being denied entry to Anfield.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that nearly 63 million people in the United States watched Spain defeat Argentina in the 2026 FIFA World Cup final, setting a new national viewership record and highlighting football's growing popularity in the country.