LIVE: The military parade honoring the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory in the WWII

The event is held at Independence Square, near the Kazakh Eli monument. Over 4,000 servicemen are participating, along with more than 200 units of military equipment and 66 planes and helicopters. It is also streamed on LED screens across the country and on the Defense Ministry’s official YouTube channel.

Astana residents can watch the parade at three designated locations: the EXPO grounds, the city square near the mayor’s office, and the Astana Music Hall parking area on B. Momyshuly Avenue. Festive concerts featuring Kazakh pop stars and creative groups will follow from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Among the invited guests are World War II veterans, home-front workers, combat veterans, elite military units, honor guards, and representatives of Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies.

Notably, today, May 7, Kazakhstan celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day, marking 33 years since the establishment of its national Armed Forces.