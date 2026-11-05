LIVE: President of Tajikistan begins official visit to Kazakhstan
18:22, 5 November 2026
President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon arrived in Kazakhstan on Thursday for a three-day official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Tajik President Emomali Rahmon will be on an official visit to Kazakhstan from Nov. 5 to 7. During the visit, the leaders of the two countries will explore ways to further strengthen their strategic partnership and allied relations.
As previously reported, the Aqaba Process summit, bringing together several heads of state, will take place in Astana on Nov. 6.