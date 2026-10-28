LIVE: Official visit of President of Kazakhstan to Türkiye
18:20, 28 October 2026
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in Türkiye for an official visit from October 28 to 30 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
During the visit to Ankara, the Heads of State are to hold talks to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.
The Kazakh President will participate in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.