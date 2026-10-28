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    LIVE: Official visit of President of Kazakhstan to Türkiye

    18:20, 28 October 2026

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan has arrived in Türkiye for an official visit from October 28 to 30 at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    LIVE: President of Kazakhstan begins official visit to Türkiye
    Photo: Qazinform

    During the visit to Ankara, the Heads of State are to hold talks to strengthen the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Türkiye.

    The Kazakh President will participate in the 13th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Türkiye Video Video News Live Broadcast
    Almas Zhexenbekov
    Almas Zhexenbekov
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