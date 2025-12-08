President of Iran to pay official visit to Kazakh capital
09:40, 8 December 2025
On December 10–11, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Masoud Pezeshkian, will make an official visit to Astana, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
The high-level talks are set to focus on strengthening Kazakhstan–Iranian cooperation in the fields of trade and economy, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian exchange.
It was previously reported that trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Iran has nearly doubled over the past two years.