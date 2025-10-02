EN
    Official visit of Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok to Kazakhstan

    15:59, 2 October 2025

    President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok arrived in Astana on an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Live: Official visit of Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Kazinform

    The visit's agenda includes negotiations between the two presidents, during which they will discuss prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary.

    Earlier, the heads of state also took part in the plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum.

