Official visit of Hungarian President Tamás Sulyok to Kazakhstan
15:59, 2 October 2025
President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok arrived in Astana on an official visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Kazinform News Agency reports.
The visit's agenda includes negotiations between the two presidents, during which they will discuss prospects for strengthening the strategic partnership between Kazakhstan and Hungary.
Earlier, the heads of state also took part in the plenary session of the Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum.