Digital Bridge becomes a key platform for shaping the future of digital economy, Kazakh President

He greeted those present and expressed sincere gratitude to guests who had specially arrived in Kazakhstan to attend this important event.

The President especially acknowledged the presence of President of Hungary Tamás Sulyok, who is paying an official visit to Kazakhstan. He stressed he deeply appreciates the participation of his Hungarian counterpart in the event.

He expressed confidence that the Hungarian leader’s ideas and initiatives will make a significant contribution to the development of international partnerships in the field of digital technologies.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said today, Digital Bridge became a vital platform for open dialogue and the launch of key initiatives concerning the future of the digital economy and global transformation. Over 67,000 participants, more than 500 IT companies, and delegations from 100 countries attended the forum since its establishment.

He noted that Kazakhstan, as a leading digital hub in the Eurasian region, will continue this crucial work in the future.

As written before, Digital Bridge 2025 International Tech Forum starts in Astana.