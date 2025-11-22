Live broadcast: Silk Way Star grand finale

The grand finale is being aired live on Jibek Joly in Kazakhstan. Live broadcasts will be also available on Space TV in Azerbaijan, TV Safina in Tajikistan, KTRK Music and Madaniyat in Kyrgyzstan, UBS and Aist Global in Mongolia, Zor TV in Uzbekistan, Georgian Times in Georgia.

To note, seven contestants advanced to the grand finale of the Silk Way Star, including ALEM (Kazakhstan), Yazmin Aziz (Malaysia), Madinabonu Adilova (Uzbekistan), Michelle Joseph (Mongolia), Avtandil Abeslamidze (Georgia), Saro Gevorgyan (Armenia), and Zhang Hexuan (China).

The winner will be revealed through a combined system: 50% from the jury’s decision and 50% from the online audience voting. Fans can go to Silk Way Star’s official voting website - silkwaystar.org. Voting is only open during the live broadcast, with the hosts announcing the start and end times.

The voting system is based on international contests such as Eurovision to ensure the process is as transparent and fair as possible for all participants.

The Silk Way Star show brought together talented acts from 12 countries, including Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Armenia, Georgia, China, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Mongolia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and South Korea.

Experts highlight the project’s key role in cultural diplomacy, uniting traditions, languages, and creative schools of different nations. Some experts draw a parallel between Silk Way Star and Eurovision, noting the scale, global reach, and participant diversity.

The Silk Way Star show’s participants say “it is music and joint creativity that help build dialogue between peoples and cultures.”

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported the project is being implemented as part of an agreement between the Television and Radio Complex of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and China Media Group (CMG).