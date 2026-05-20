Live broadcast of state visit of President of Kenya to Kazakhstan
11:00, 20 May 2026
President of Kenya William Ruto on Tuesday arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Prospects for developing trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation between the two countries will be discussed during talks at the highest level. The two sides are also expected to sign a series of documents.
Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh Parliament adopted the Constitutional Law On the President of Kazakhstan in the second reading.