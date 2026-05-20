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    Live broadcast of state visit of President of Kenya to Kazakhstan

    11:00, 20 May 2026

    President of Kenya William Ruto on Tuesday arrived in Kazakhstan on a state visit at the invitation of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Qazinform News Agency reports. 

    Live broadcast of state visit of President of Kenya to Kazakhstan
    Photo credit: Qazinform

    Prospects for developing trade, economic, cultural, and people-to-people cooperation between the two countries will be discussed during talks at the highest level. The two sides are also expected to sign a series of documents.

    Earlier, Qazinform reported the Kazakh Parliament adopted the Constitutional Law On the President of Kazakhstan in the second reading. 

    Akorda Presidential Residence President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Africa Politics
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