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    LIVE broadcast of official visit of Jordan's King Abdullah II to Astana

    15:38, 5 November 2026

    At the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has arrived in Astana on an official visit, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    LIVE broadcast of official visit of Jordan's King Abdullah II to Astana
    Photo credit: Screenshot / Jibek Joly TV

    The high-level talks will focus on expanding bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and people-to-people ties.

    As it was reported, Astana will host the Aqaba Process summit on November 6, bringing together several heads of state.

    Kazakhstan Politics Kazakhstan and Jordan Jordan
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
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