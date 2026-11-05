LIVE broadcast of official visit of Jordan's King Abdullah II to Astana
15:38, 5 November 2026
At the invitation of the President of Kazakhstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan has arrived in Astana on an official visit, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The high-level talks will focus on expanding bilateral trade, investment, and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and people-to-people ties.
As it was reported, Astana will host the Aqaba Process summit on November 6, bringing together several heads of state.