Live-action Naruto launches global search for Team 7 stars

According to Naruto’s official website, Lionsgate, ramping up pre-production on the highly anticipated film, is seeking actors to portray the three young members of Team 7 – Naruto Uzumaki, Sasuke Uchiha, and Sakura Haruno. Casting for additional characters will be announced later.

The film will be directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who is also directing Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Announcing the global casting call on social media, Cretton said it was an honor to bring one of the world’s most beloved manga franchises to the big screen.

“Kishimoto-sensei’s stories have inspired generations of fans around the world, and it’s an honor to bring his world and characters to the big screen in live action for the very first time. I’m thrilled to kick off this worldwide casting search for our Team 7 and to bring the incredible universe of Naruto to life,” he said.

Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto, also welcomed the start of casting, describing the Hollywood adaptation as “a miracle.”

“I am eagerly looking forward to the miraculous encounters that will bring us extraordinary and passionate actors. I cannot wait to meet my characters in the film,” Kishimoto said.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Jackie Chan had arrived in Almaty for the “Armour of God: Ultimatum” filming launch.