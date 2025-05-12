Lightning strikes kill at least 13 people in Bangladesh

Lightning strikes killed nine people, including a child and several farmers, in eastern Brahmanbaria and central Kishoreganj districts.

In addition, one person each died in Chapaiwabganj, Naogaon, Sherpur and Habiganj districts, Channel 24 reported.

At least four people were injured in the strikes.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) forecast thunderstorms for many parts of the country Sunday evening amid scorching heat waves sweeping across the nation, including in the capital, Dhaka.

On April 28, at least 17 people died in seven districts of the country in lightning strikes, prompting a call for awareness to save lives.

A voluntary organization called Save the Society and Thunderstorm Awareness Forum, which works to spread awareness on thunderstorms, in a statement expressed concern over the deaths of so many people in lightning strikes.

Kabirul Bashar, president of the organization and a teacher at Jahangirnagar University, said over 70% of the people who die from lightning strikes are involved in agricultural work.

He emphasized awareness to save lives as there is no way to prevent lightning.

According to UN data, an average of 300 people die from lightning strikes every year in Bangladesh. This year, 67 people died from lightning strikes from January to April 30, while 297 people were killed last year.

Deaths mostly occur during April to June. With the growing number of casualties, the BMD has been issuing lightning warnings in Bangladesh since April 1 this year.

Earlier, the Met Office warned up to 40C heatwave to grip Kazakhstan on Monday.