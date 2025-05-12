Up to 40C heatwave to grip Kazakhstan on Monday

A southern cyclone and associated fronts moving past the territory of Kazakhstan are to cause unstable weather conditions in most areas, bringing rains with thunderstorms, hail and high wind as well as heavy rains in the west at night.

The country’s southern and central parts are to expect mostly the weather without precipitation. Fog is to coat the north, east, center and southwest of the country in the nighttime and morning.

High fire hazard is issued for Mangistau, Karaganda, Zhetysu, Ulytau, west, north, south of Abay, north, southeast of Zhambyl, mountainous areas of Turkistan, north, west of Almaty, south, west of Atyrau, south, southeast, west of Aktobe, south of Pavlodar, south of Kostanay, northwest, south of East Kazakhstan, west, south, east of Akmola regions.

Severe fire hazard is set to persist through Monday in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, west, center of Zhambyl, center of Almaty and west of Zhetysu regions.

Mangistau and Aktobe regions are to brace for extreme heatwave pushing the mercury to up to 35-38C.