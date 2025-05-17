Lightning strikes kill 14 in eastern India

Heavy rains and thunderstorms accompanied by lightning strikes lashed the state Friday afternoon, affecting several districts, including Koraput, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Ganjam and Gajapati.

India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for inclement weather with rain, thunderstorms and lightning activities in the state.

Every year, with the onset of monsoon season, hundreds die in lightning incidents in India.

As earlier reported, India may launch its first manned deep ocean mission in 2026.