India may launch its first manned deep ocean mission in 2026

He said the three submersible, entirely developed in India, will dive to a depth of 6,000 metres. The 25-tonne submarine is equipped with a titanium hull and is designed to withstand the extreme conditions of the deep ocean environment. A key phase of testing at a depth of 500 metres is now being completed.

According to Ramakrishnan, the Samudrayaan mission will open new horizons in the study of biological and geological resources of the ocean, as well as create prerequisites for the development of deep ocean tourism. The scientist also unveiled Samudrajivah innovation, an underwater fish farm system with electronic monitoring, which can enhance food security in the country.

Ramakrishnan spoke at the inauguration of a national education programme on fisheries. Participants discussed ways to integrate new technologies in developing India's sustainable blue economy.

