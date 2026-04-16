Light industry output rises to KZT259.5bn in Kazakhstan in 2025

According to Andakov, textile production accounted for the bulk of the industry’s output, amounting to 159 billion tenge, clothing production stood at around 84 billion tenge, and production of leather and related products – nearly 17 billion tenge.

Last year, the industry attracted 40 billion tenge in investment. It contributed 0.1 percent to the country's gross domestic product (GDP), 0.4 percent to industrial production and 0.8 percent to manufacturing. Over 26,000 people are engaged in the industry.

Andakov said in 2025, the market size of the country’s light industry was at 3.6 billion US dollars (1,871.5 billion tenge), with domestic manufacturers accounting for 8.1 percent, and imports covering the remaining volume.

For comparison, domestic manufacturers accounted for 5.1 percent in 2024. As a result, light industry imports totaled 3.2 billion US dollars by late 2025, he said.

Previously, Qazinform reported Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector sees a 6% growth.