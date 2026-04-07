Kazakhstan's manufacturing sector sees 6% growth — National Economy Minister

Preliminary data shows that manufacturing is expected to grow by 6% by the end of the first quarter of 2026. According to the National Statistics Bureau, there is a steady upward trend across several sectors: light industry at 156.4%, finished metal products at 131.4%, furniture manufacturing at 127.6%, construction materials at 127.4%, and mechanical engineering at 115.5%.

According to the Ministry of Transport, growth in the transportation sector for the reporting period is estimated at 109%. The total volume of services rendered reached 2.8 trillion tenge, increasing 14.3% year on year.

Summarizing the meeting, Serik Zhumangarin instructed sector-specific government agencies to intensify efforts in identifying additional reserves for economic growth, including the strategic use of state support instruments.

As Qazinform reported in December 2025, Kazakhstan is set to launch 140 manufacturing projects.