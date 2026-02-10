Life expectancy in the world’s largest economies

According to data from the United Nations and the World Bank, life expectancy figures vary significantly across countries.

Japan records the highest life expectancy at 85 years. High indicators are also observed in Western Europe and the Asia Pacific region. In particular, average life expectancy reaches 84 years in France, Italy, Spain, South Korea, and Singapore.

Germany and the United Kingdom report life expectancy at 82 years, while Canada and Australia stand at around 83 years. In the United States, life expectancy is estimated at 80 years, which is lower than in most developed European countries.

Among the largest emerging economies, China shows a life expectancy of 79 years, Brazil and Mexico 76 years, and India 73 years. The lowest figure in the ranking is recorded in Indonesia at 72 years.

The data are presented as of 2025.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakhstan leads Central Asia in life expectancy. According to World Bank estimates, the figure in Kazakhstan is expected to reach 75.8 years.