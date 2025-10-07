Kazakhstan leads in life expectancy in Central Asia

According to the World Bank estimates, Kazakhstan takes the lead in expected lifespan in Central Asia. This year, it is expected to reach 75.8 years.

Photo credit: gov.kz

The Minister said reduction in mortality remains one of the major tasks. For the first six months, it dropped by 3%. Maternal mortality decreased from 14.80 to 10.10 per 100,000 live births, and infant deaths declined from 7.93 to 6.80 per 1,000 live births.

Earlier, the Minister said AI technologies help detect strokes, breast and lung cancers, and pneumonia when analyzing fluorography, mammography, X-ray, CT and MRI scans.