Life by the Sea extends lifespan, study says

According to the study, residents of coastal areas live on average several years longer than those living far from the ocean. Researchers attribute this to milder climates, cleaner air, and fewer extreme temperature days.

“Coastal waters exhibit a significant positive relationship with life expectancy, whereas inland waters are negatively associated with it,” the study states.

The report highlights that living near large inland water bodies, such as lakes and reservoirs, is linked to greater environmental and health risks.

“Extreme heat exposure, air pollution, and flood vulnerability play significant roles in shaping life expectancy differences between coastal and inland areas,” the authors explain.

The researchers also found notable differences between urban and rural environments. In cities, proximity to the sea contributes to higher life expectancy, while living near lakes or rivers may have the opposite effect. In rural areas, however, the trend reverses.

“In urban census tracts, proximity to inland waters is associated with lower life expectancy, while in rural areas, the association becomes positive,” the paper notes.

Scientists attribute the “blue space effect” to a combination of factors — milder temperatures, cleaner air, lower smoke exposure, better transport accessibility, and higher household incomes among coastal residents.

The study covered 66,263 census tracts across the U.S., taking into account a wide range of factors, including climate, terrain, income levels, and air pollution. It was the first large-scale study to directly link “blue spaces,” both marine and freshwater, with human life expectancy.

