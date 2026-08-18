Liechtenstein opens throne to women in historic succession reform

The amendment to the rules of the Princely House was formally initiated at the end of last year and secured the required two-thirds majority of family members entitled to vote on Wednesday.

Under the changes, female descendants of the Princely House will receive the same participation rights in matters governed by the House Law as male descendants. Succession will also shift from male-preference primogeniture to absolute primogeniture.

As a result, the first-born child, regardless of gender, will become heir to the throne and subsequently Princess or Prince of Liechtenstein.

Alois said the changes were intended to ensure that responsibility for the Princely House and the country would rest where the best preparation for these duties had taken place. He noted that children of the reigning Prince or Princess generally grow up in Liechtenstein and become familiar from an early age with the country and the Princely House.

In his address, Alois emphasized the importance of combining continuity with renewal and making decisions based on what is necessary and what suits Liechtenstein’s form of state, size, identity and society, rather than simply following trends elsewhere.

Liechtenstein is Europe’s fourth-smallest landlocked principality, located between Switzerland and Austria. It is a constitutional hereditary monarchy traditionally headed by a Prince of Liechtenstein, with new succession rules allowing the first-born child, regardless of gender, to inherit the throne. The country is known for its Alpine landscape, strong economy and centuries-old Princely House.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to Hereditary Prince Alois of Liechtenstein on the occasion of the National Day.