Cinema days of Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan kick off

The event commenced with a roundtable discussion attended by foreign delegations.

Attending the opening ceremony were Shukhrat Rizayev, Director of the Cinematography Agency under the Ministry of Culture of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Rashad Azizov, Director General of the Azerbaijan Film Agency, Adilet Omarov, Deputy Chairman of the Board of the State Center for the Support of National Cinema of Kazakhstan, guests from Central Asian countries, and media representatives.

It was highlighted that creative ties among filmmakers of the Turkic states have reached a new stage of development, promoted by various international film festivals and creative competitions, as well as the process of producing joint films.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported citing UzA that Uzbekistan is to host Chinese Culture Days.