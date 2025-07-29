Less than 1% of cars in Kazakhstan are electric

In a conversation with Kazinform News Agency, Makashova said: “The share of EVs in the country’s automobile market remains low. Nonetheless, the interest in this mode of transport grows with each passing year”.

In 2019, the import of electric vehicles to Kazakhstan was under 1,000 units a year. As of today, their share in the country stands at less than 1% - around 16,000 units, she said, noting that people are starting to factor in environmental concerns when purchasing cars.

The President of the Kazakhstan Automobile Union also highlighted that the development of EV infrastructure is actively underway in the country.

The development of EV infrastructure is quite dynamic, as charging points can be found near gas stations and shopping malls. Charging station locations are even displayed on the map, said Makashova.

She also believes the higher demand for hybrid cars rather than electric ones due to the country’s vast territory.

Earlier, it was reported Malaysia is to launch electric vehicles production in Kazakhstan.