'Leonardo da Vinci: Genius of the Renaissance' exhibition to open in Astana

The exhibition, titled Leonardo da Vinci: Genius of the Renaissance, will run from May 19 to September 30 at the Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

More than 40 full-scale models of mechanisms recreated from Leonardo da Vinci’s notebooks (Codices) have been brought to the Kazakh capital from museums in Rome and Florence.

The exhibition will feature flying machines, engineering structures, military devices, and other inventions that were considered far ahead of their time and later inspired modern technologies.

Covering nearly 3,000 square meters, the exhibition space is divided into four themed zones - Air, Water, Earth, and Fire - allowing visitors to explore how Leonardo studied the forces of nature, motion, human anatomy, and the laws of mechanics.

A separate section is devoted to reproductions of the artist’s most famous paintings.

The exhibition is designed in a modern multimedia format, featuring LED tunnels, digital projections, and holographic installations that visualize Leonardo’s ideas and demonstrate how his inventions might have worked.

The project is organized with the support of Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Culture and Information and Astana city mayor’s office. The project is implemented by Astana Concert.

The exhibition will be open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at 57 Tauelsizdik Avenue, Palace of Peace and Reconciliation.

In 2024, one of the most enigmatic masterpieces of Leonardo da Vinci - La Bella Principessa - was for the first time showcased in the National Museum in Astana.