Legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka dies at 86
Legendary former coach of Chicago Bears Mike Ditka has died at the age of 86, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In their goodbye post, the Chicago Bears praised Ditka’s toughness, grit and blue-collar mentality.
“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary and treasured Chicago Bear and Pro Football Hall of Fame Mike Sitka.
Mike’s impact on the Chicago Bears organization, over decades as a player, coach, and proud icon and ambassador for our organization, is immeasurable. His integral role in bringing world championships to our city and our franchise, both as a player and as our coach, established prominence and excellence at a world-class level, but also created a lifetime of cherished memories in the hearts and minds of Bears fans that will last for generations,” the statement reads.
The club extended their love and prayers, and heartfelt condolences to the Ditka family.
Ditka was the first tight end ever inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the man behind the 1985 Bears’ success.
No cause of death was announced.
Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that renowned Kazakh composer Zakir Bayakhunov had passed away.