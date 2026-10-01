Legendary Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka dies at 86

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of legendary and treasured Chicago Bear and Pro Football Hall of Fame Mike Sitka.

Mike’s impact on the Chicago Bears organization, over decades as a player, coach, and proud icon and ambassador for our organization, is immeasurable. His integral role in bringing world championships to our city and our franchise, both as a player and as our coach, established prominence and excellence at a world-class level, but also created a lifetime of cherished memories in the hearts and minds of Bears fans that will last for generations,” the statement reads.