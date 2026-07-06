Leclerc leads Ferrari back to victory at British Grand Prix

Leclerc finished just 0.427 seconds ahead of Mercedes’ George Russell, while Ferrari teammate Lewis Hamilton, the seven-time world champion, completed the podium 0.772 seconds behind the winner.

Three drivers failed to finish the race: Nico Hulkenberg of Audi, Alex Albon of Williams, and reigning world champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull. Verstappen crashed out on lap 48, prompting the deployment of the safety car.

Championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes finished 16th after reporting a technical issue on lap 41 and making an unscheduled pit stop. A day earlier, Antonelli had won the sprint race.

The next round of the Formula 1 World Championship will be held in Belgium on July 19.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton had claimed his first Formula 1 victory since joining Ferrari.