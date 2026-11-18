James and his company, LBJ Trademarks LLC, filed the lawsuit⁠ on Nov. 17 in federal court in Manhattan against PlayVision Inc. and its co-founders, Anish Gupta and Marc Zoghby. The complaint alleges that the company named its app “Bron” to capitalize on James’ longtime nickname.

According to the complaint, a video ad released in early November showed an AI-generated version of James sitting in a locker room, wearing a No. 23 jersey with “Bron” on it. The figure mimicked James’ voice and tattoos and scrolled through wagers involving other NBA players. His lawyers said the ad falsely implied that James was affiliated with the app and could give viewers the impression that he bets on NBA games.

James’ lawyers sent a cease-and-desist letter on Nov. 5. The company took down the ad and teased a name change, but the app was still being marketed as “Bron” when the lawsuit was filed, according to the complaint.

In its App Store listing⁠, PlayVision describes Bron as a research tool that provides live odds, player statistics and predictions. The developer says the app does not accept wagers or process real-money transactions.

James and his company are asking the court to bar the defendants from using his name, likeness and voice, award compensatory and punitive damages, and require the defendants to turn over profits allegedly derived from the unauthorized use.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that LeBron James has opened a new chapter in his record-breaking NBA career, making his regular-season debut for the Philadelphia 76ers in a 106-100 victory over the New York Knicks.