Lebanon's largest artificial lake shows signs of recovery after drought

According to data from local authorities, the lake's water level has risen to 840.12 meters above sea level on Jan. 26, with stored water increasing to around 65 million cubic meters.

Litani River, Lebanon's longest, has also seen a surge in water flow into the lake, recently reaching over 5 million cubic meters in 24 hours -- a flow rate not seen in several seasons, the data showed.

The resurgence brings cautious optimism to the drought-stricken agricultural region. Farmer Hassan Kamouni noted cultivated land had previously shrunk by more than 70 percent, saying the improved supply may allow the return of water-intensive crops like wheat, vegetables and potatoes.

The lake is also critical for hydropower. A source from Electricity of Lebanon indicated that the higher water levels is expected to increase electricity generation, which had sharply declined during the drought and exacerbated nationwide power shortages.

While fishermen and tourism operators are hopeful, authorities warn the recovery remains fragile, citing ongoing pollution challenges.

Built in 1959 on the Litani River in the western Bekaa, Lake Qaraoun spans about 12 square km and has a maximum capacity of roughly 220 million cubic meters. It plays a central role in Lebanon's hydropower generation, irrigates thousands of hectares of farmland, and remains a key tourism destination.

