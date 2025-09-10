Water level in Northern Aral Sea rises up to 24.1 bln cu m

The volume of water in the Northern Aral Sea has grown to 24.1 billion cubic meters. Since 2023, 5 billion cubic meters of water have been directed to the sea.

According to the water resources management development concept, it was projected to increase the volume of water in the sea up to 20.6 billion cubic meters in 2025. The initial plan predicted to increase the sea volume up to 27 billion cubic meters in 2030. It was targeted to achieve the current indicators only in 2029.

Water Resources and Irrigation Minister Nurzhan Nurzhigitov said, a feasibility study for the Northern Aral Sea conservation project is being developed through the World Bank grant. Taking into account the opinions of the locals, increasing the Kokaral dam by 2 meters with the construction of a hydroelectric complex to stabilize the water level in the Akshatau and Kamystybas lake systems is under consideration. The project is aimed at increasing the volume and improving the quality of water in the Northern Aral Sea, rehabilitating the River Syrdariya delta, boosting the fishery in Kyzylorda region, and improving the living conditions of the locals.