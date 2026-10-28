Leaving a fundamentally transformed country to future generations: Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s historic responsibility

The President noted that Kazakhstan had entered a new era of development and carried out sweeping political reform despite global instability.

“Despite these volatile times, Kazakhstan has confidently entered a new era of national development and carried out sweeping political reform. This is a rare occurrence on a global scale. We must now further strengthen our country’s sovereignty. This means preserving domestic stability and ensuring prosperity amid the uncertainty of today’s world,” the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also stressed that society and government bodies must work actively to achieve these goals.

“All of society, including patriotic, active, and educated citizens, must work hard toward this goal. I also place great hopes in the members of the Kurultai. “It is clear to everyone that, under these circumstances, the state apparatus and law enforcement agencies assume particular importance,” the President said.

According to the President, the current generation must leave future generations a developed and influential country, rather than plans and concepts.

“In other words, we, the current generation, must leave future generations more than plans and concepts. We must leave them a Kazakhstan with a powerful and dynamic economy and advanced high technology. A country grounded in knowledge and science, committed to the law, constructive and forward-looking, with geopolitical strength and influence. “This is the fundamental strategic task facing our nation,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Tokayev was delivering his annual state-of-the-nation address, titled “Kazakhstan’s Current Priorities in a New Historical Cycle.”