Leading European universities interested in partnership with Kazakhstan

Sayasat Nurbek visited Belgium's leading universities — Ghent University and KU Leuven — where he reviewed the cutting-edge advances of Belgian scientists in the fields of rare earth metals and semiconductors.

He also met with representatives of EU institutions: the European Commission, the European Parliament, and the European External Action Service.

Photo source: Kazakhstan Embassy in Belgium

For the first time, Kazakhstan's Minister of Science and Higher Education met with European Commissioner for Startups, Research and Innovation, Ekaterina Zaharieva. This high-level engagement demonstrates the European Union's interest in cooperating with Kazakhstan in science and higher education.

"During this visit, we met with teams from IMEC, KU Leuven, and Ghent University — universities and research hubs that shape the global agenda in microelectronics, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, critical materials, engineering technology, and applied mathematics," Sayasat Nurbek said.

IMEC, the Interuniversity Microelectronics Centre in Leuven, brings together over 5,500 researchers and engineers from 95 countries annually. KU Leuven consistently ranks among Europe's leading universities in scientific publications, innovation, and technology transfer. Special attention was given to cooperation opportunities with KU Leuven on uranium, critical raw materials, and rare earth metal extraction technologies.

Photo source: gov.kz

Particular emphasis was placed on mathematics as the foundation of artificial intelligence, modeling, engineering calculations, and deep-tech solutions. In this context, the sides explored prospects for collaboration with the Institute of Mathematics of Kazakhstan's Science Committee, as well as with Ghent University on launching a mirror lab in Kazakhstan.

"In other words, this means long-term scientific and technological partnerships, joint research, training a new generation of engineers and scientists, developing applied science, and integrating our universities and technology teams into international consortiums. Presently, over 620,000 students are studying in Kazakhstan, and expanding international scientific cooperation is becoming a strategically vital priority," Nurbek stated.

Photo source: gov.kz

He noted that semiconductors, artificial intelligence, critical materials, and deep-tech are now becoming the foundation of global competitiveness. According to international analysts, the global AI market will exceed $1 trillion in the coming years, and the semiconductor industry could reach $1 trillion by 2030.

"Therefore, it is especially important that Kazakh researchers, universities, and startups have access to advanced laboratories, international programs, and joint R&D projects. We also discussed opportunities for Kazakh organizations to participate in Horizon Europe — the European Union's largest research program, with a budget of over €95 billion for 2021–2027. This unlocks new opportunities for our scientists, doctoral students, engineers, and technology entrepreneurs," the minister underscored.

Kazakhstan also presented to European partners the potential of Alem AI as a platform for developing Kazakhstan's AI ecosystem — from education and science to startups, industrial solutions, and international technology cooperation.

"Today, over 20 Kazakh universities have integrated AI-related disciplines in their curricula, and such international partnerships help strengthen applied AI projects, research teams, and tech startups. Kazakhstan is interested in moving from ad hoc cooperation to sustainable partnerships, joint laboratories, research programs, academic mobility, and high-value-added technology projects. I am confident that it is through science, engineering education, mathematics, artificial intelligence, and international cooperation that the new knowledge economy is being built," Sayasat Nurbek said.

Photo source: gov.kz

KU Leuven Professor Peter Tom Jones noted that Kazakhstan is a country with enormous potential thanks to its rich resource base, existing companies, and universities.

According to him, Europe should develop cooperation with Kazakhstan more actively. Peter Tom Jones highlighted that hydrometallurgy, which is essential for separating critical metals and extracting added value from metallurgical production, is especially important from their perspective and is the area where they can truly cooperate with Kazakhstan.

In Brussels, Saysat Nurbek also met with Kazakh scientists and researchers working in Europe. The event was organized at the Embassy of Kazakhstan by the Qazaq International Science and Technology Association (QIST) and Qazsociety Association of Kazakh Students in Belgium, together with the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. Discussions focused on strengthening ties with the scientific diaspora, sharing expertise, and launching joint projects.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan is strengthening cooperation with the Joint Institute for Nuclear Research.