Leaders of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discuss bilateral agenda issues

At the beginning of the conversation, the President of Uzbekistan sincerely congratulated Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the successful organization of the Third UN Conference on Landlocked Developing Countries, emphasizing the vital importance of the issues included on its agenda for the sustainable development of the region.

The parties reviewed current matters related to strengthening good neighborliness and strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan in the context of the agreements reached during the meeting in the city of Samarkand in April this year.

The growing momentum of multifaceted cooperation, based on the principles of friendship, mutual trust, and consideration of common interests, was noted with deep satisfaction.

Fruitful and active contacts continue at all levels. Since the beginning of the year, trade turnover has reached $600 million. Cooperation is deepening in industry, energy, transport, agriculture, and water management, as well as other sectors of the economy.

A joint border trade zone, “Shavat – Dashoguz”, is being established. Active interregional contacts and humanitarian exchanges are ongoing.

As part of preparations for the upcoming high-level meetings, sessions of intergovernmental commissions, the Business Council, the Regional Forum, and several cultural events are planned.

A detailed exchange of views also took place regarding the agenda of the UN Conference and the upcoming Seventh Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia, scheduled for this autumn in the city of Tashkent.

