Leaders of OIC News Agencies to meet in Jeddah

It is emphasized that the event is expected to be attended by the Secretary-General of the Muslim World League, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa, the Secretary-General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, Hissein Brahim Taha, the Director-General of the Union of OIC News Agencies, Mohammed bin Abdrabuh Al-Yami, as well as information ministers from several countries, heads of national news agencies of OIC member states, and representatives of international media organizations.

According to the event program, participants will visit a special exhibition, watch a video presentation on the activities of UNA-OIC and MWL, attend the presentation of the book “The Makkah Al-Mukarramah Document”, and take part in the ceremony to present the Media Award to the Palestinian News Agency (WAFA).

Earlier, Qazinform reported that on February 26, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation will convene an emergency meeting of the Open-ended Executive Committee at the level of Foreign Ministers.