LDP seeks landslide win to cement Sanae Takaichi’s defense agenda

Security policy has dominated the campaign, which parties debating how best to counter growing threats from China and North Korea amid U.S. calls for allies to spend more on defense.

Since taking office last October, Takaichi has advanced defense spending to 2 percent GDP by fiscal 2025 – two years ahead of schedule. Analysts say a sweeping win could embolden her already hawkish stance, which goes beyond the policies of her predecessors, including Shinzo Abe.

Takaichi framed the election as a bid for a public mandate to pursue bold reforms, including revising Japan’s pacifist Constitution and strengthening intelligence operations.

A Kyodo News survey projects the LDP could secure over 233 seats, far surpassing its previous 198, while the new opposition Centrist Reform Alliance is expected to struggle.

Japan faces what experts call its most severe postwar security moment, with U.S. officials pressing Tokyo to raise spending further, noting allies should aim for up to 5 percent of GDP. While scholars argue Japan may only reach 3.5 percent, even that would be financially challenging.

The U.S.-Japan alliance remains central, with more than 50,000 American troops stationed in Japan. Recent talks between Japanese and U.S. officials reaffirmed plans to bolster deterrence. If projections hold, Takaichi will remain in office and meet President Trump in March, ahead of his summit with China’s Xi Jinping in April – a meeting analysts say will test Japan’s diplomatic balancing act.

